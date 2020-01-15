Bill Camp to Narrate HLN's 'Forensic Files II'

HLN has tapped Bill Camp to narrate Forensic Files II, a reboot of the Forensic Files, which stopped production in 2011.

Forensic Files II will premiere in Feb. 23.

The show is being produced by in-house with Nancy Duffy, senior VP of development of CNN, executive producing.

"Forensic Files II is Forensic Files," said Duffy, during a TCA winter press tour panel for the series. Duffy said that HLN is keeping the format and integrity of the original series, updating graphics and the science used.

Forensic Files ran from 1996-2011.