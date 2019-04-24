Bila to Co-Host 'Fox & Friends Weekend'
Jedediah Bila has been named co-host of Fox News Channel's FOX & Friends Weekend, a show that is among the favorites of President Donald Trump.
Bila, who has guest hosted the morning show (6-10 a.m.), starts this Saturday (April 27) in her new role as permanent co-host with host Pete Hegseth, plus a rotating third host.
“The opportunity to co-host a program within the 'FOX & Friends' franchise is truly an incredible milestone in my career," she said.
Bila joined Fox in 2013 as a regular on Fox's Outnumbered (weekdays 12-1 p.m.) and The Five (at 5-6 p.m.) before exiting to become a co-host on ABC's The View. She returned to Fox in 2018 and to her fixture spot on The Five and across the network.
