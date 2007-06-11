The Biggest Loser Special Scheduled

Newly named NBC Entertainment and NBC Universal TV Studio Co-Chairman Ben Silverman has made his first scheduling move of the fall—and it involves his own show.

Silverman has slotted an hour special teasing the two-hour return of The Biggest Loser on Sept. 11.

Titled Where Are They Now?, the special will offer an account of the progress of former Biggest Loser contestants. It will air from 8-9 p.m. on Sept. 4, serving as an “appetizer” for the 8-10 p.m. premiere the next week.

“This is an innovative way to re-introduce an audience favorite and answer the question everyone asks – ‘Did they keep the weight off?’” Silverman says.







The series on which Silverman serves as an executive producer through Reveille will return with a two-hour edition on Sept. 18, before settling into its regular 8-9 p.m. Tuesday time period on Sept. 25.