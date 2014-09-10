‘Biggest Loser’ Lines Up Season 16 Sponsors

Garmin will join the roster of sponsors for the upcoming 16th season of NBC's The Biggest Loser. General Mills, Subway, Planet Fitness and Jennie-O will return as sponsors, with their products being featured in on-air integrations in the Shine America-produced unscripted competition series.

"We are proud to bring both new and long-standing brand partners to this exciting new season of The Biggest Loser," said Shine America senior VP, business and brand development, Monica Austin. “Providing a multi-platform experience that reaches millions of fans each week and highlights the health and nutritional benefits that our brand partners offer is very important in the continued effort to make America a healthier country.”

Contestants will use Garmin's Biggest Loser-branded vívofit wearable technology in an episode scheduled for Sept. 25.

General Mills and Jennie-O food products will be featured in the series. Subway and Planet Fitness will be featured in the show's "Challenge America" segment, encouraging viewers at home to lose weight.

The new season of The Biggest Loser premieres Sept. 11. Ben Silverman, Dave Broome, Eden Gaha, Alex Katz, Joel Relampagos, Paul Franklin, JD Roth and Todd A. Nelson serve as executive producers for the show.