Biggest Loser Gets Steps Up for Fourth Season

With the live, two-hour season three finale rapidly approaching, it was announced that The Biggest Loser is gearing up for a fourth season on NBC.

The reality show, which follows a group of overweight adults as they learn how to eat right, exercise and endure regular publicized weigh-ins, is hosted by Caroline Rhea and offers a prize of $250,000 to the contestant who drops the most pounds by the end of the season.

Through the first eight weeks of the 2006 television season, Loser has averaged a 3.1 rating, 8 share in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers overall and airs opposite ABC's powerhouse Dancing With The Stars.



The special two-hour season three finale will be broadcast live on December 13th from 8-10p.m. ET.