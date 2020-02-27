Big3 Basketball Returns This Summer on CBS

Big3 basketball returns this summer for its fourth season. Games will be broadcast on Saturdays on CBS starting June 20. The championship will be held on Aug. 29 in Detroit.

CBS Sports will broadcast the 24 games over 10 days live on CBS. Encore airings will broadcast on CBS Sports. Tipoff will take place on June 20 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis with the championship airing live on Aug. 29 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

"CBS Sports was a remarkable partner for the BIG3 last season as we were able to take the league to a whole new level and reach new fans globally...and we're thrilled to bring the BIG3 back to their airwaves in 2020," said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. "Every Saturday throughout the summer, fans can find hard-nosed, fast-paced, and fun on-court action with the best FIREBALL3 players in the world on America's most-watched network."

Big3 combines some of the greatest and most skilled professional athletes as well as delivering entertainment and fan experiences.

2020 BIG3 Dates:

June 20 – Memphis (FedEx Forum)

June 27 – New York (TBA)

July 11 – Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena)

July 18 – Minneapolis (Target Center)

July 25 – Hartford (XL Center)

August 1 – Sacramento (Golden 1 Center)

August 8 – Miami (AmericanAirlines Arena)

August 15 – Chicago (United Center)

August 22 – Portland (Moda Center) *Playoffs

August 29 – Detroit (Little Caesars Arena) *Championship