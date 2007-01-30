Big Ten Network names Schweir production chief

The new Big Ten Network named Leon Schweir as its first production chief. The veteran producer assumes the role of executive producer and vice president of production effective immediately.

An Emmy-winning producer with more than 25 years of experience, Schweir most recently was with Madison Square Garden Networks, where he oversaw programming for the MSG Network and FSN New York.

Schweir, based in the network’s Chicago studios, reports to network president Mark Silverman. The national network devoted to games and shoulder programming from the Big Ten Conference is slated to launch in August.

