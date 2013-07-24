Big Ten Network Distributors Sign Up for Live App
With college football season a month away from kickoff, the
Big Ten Network announced that virtually all of its multichannel distributors
have agreed to support live streaming on its BTN2Go mobile app.
The app was introduced two years ago, but it didn't have a
deal with key MSO Comcast to authenticate subscribers. The
network says that it now has Comcast and AT&T Uverse on the roster, along with Time Warner
Cable, Cox, DirecTV, Cox, Mediacom, Charter, RCN, WOW, Verizon and Dish Network.
"We're thrilled to announce that all of our major
distributors now offer BTN2Go," Mark Silverman, president of BTN, said in a
statement. "In today's world, fans want access to live games and our programming
anytime and anywhere. BTN2Go has been a fan favorite since it launched, and
we're pleased that all of our BTN viewers will have access to it."
The app allows subscribers to watch the multiple games BTN
televises simultaneously during football season live. Mobile users will also
have access to BTN's video archives and to original series and game highlights.
The BTN2Go app is designed to be used on the Internet, iPad,
iPhone and Android devices.
BTN is now in 52 million homes. It is a joint
venture of Fox Networks and the Big Ten Conference.
