Big Ten Network App Puts Games on iPad

The Big Ten Network said its BTN2Go authenticated sports TV product is now available on iPads and iPhones.

BTN2Go was already available online to subscribers of distributors including Bright House Networks, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Dish Network, and Time Warner Cable, making it the most widely distributed authenticated sports TV product. Those subscribers can now access the service on Apple devices by downloading an app at the App Store.

"As mobile technology has advanced, BTN2Go is what our fans are asking for," said Mark Silverman, president of BTN. "BTN2Go gives authenticated subscribers the option to watch BTN while away from home at no additional cost."

The service features a live feed of all BTN programming including more than 40 football games, more than 100 men's basketball games and other live events plus on demand programming and archived content.

"BTN2Go delivers an innovative new experience to passionate Big Ten fans, reinforcing the conference's and network's desire to improve access to and exposure for all Big Ten sports," said Michael Calderon, VP, digital and interactive media, BTN.