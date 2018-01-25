‘Big Papi Needs a Job’ Starts on Fusion Jan. 31

Big Papi Needs a Job, a docu-reality series about former Red Sox star David “Big Papi” Ortiz, debuts on Fusion Jan. 31. There are ten half-hour episodes.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season.

The first episode sees Ortiz stop by the Berklee College of Music to see if he has the musical skills to make it in that line of work. He also learns to give a manicure later in the episode.

The show “follows the all-star as he seeks gainful employment─exploring a range of different professions─and sometimes learning not everything comes as natural to him as America’s favorite pastime,” according to Fusion.

Other professions Ortiz tries out on the show include dog groomer and Fenway Park tour guide.

Big Papi Needs a Job is a Fusion original series produced in conjunction with Matador Content.

Ortiz, who is from the Dominican Republic, was a ten-time all-star in Major League Baseball. He amassed 541 home runs in his career, and won three World Series with the Red Sox.