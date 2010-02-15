Big Games, Big Stars, Big Money

The communal television experience has often been declared dead amidst an

ever-fragmenting media landscape, but a funny thing happened on the way to that

funeral. At least that's what ABC hopes will be the case with Alec Baldwin and

Steve Martin hosting the 82nd Academy Awards.

With significant audience upticks ranging from the Grammy Awards to the Super

Bowl, the broadcast networks are realizing that major events still have plenty

of life. And that's good news for a recession-beleaguered industry, especially

given the rising prices of big-ticket properties.

Big ratings mean big ad dollars and big promotion for the networks' other

shows. The equally good news for the networks is that some industry observers

don't expect a subsequent boost in rights fees for awards shows; fees for the

Oscars and Grammys are already north of $20 million for each telecast. On the

other hand, a "bubble" has been predicted by some for sports rights.

"I don't think there's room for more money in most of them," says

Deana Myers, senior analyst at SNL Kagan. The one exception could be the Emmys,

which rotate between the four major broadcast networks and are a relative

bargain at $7.5 million.

Last year's telecast on CBS was up 8% compared to the low-rated 2008 show. The

Emmy contract is up after this year's ceremony, which is set to air on NBC Aug.

29 and may be telecast live on the West Coast. "There's definitely room

for growth there," Myers adds.

With the March 7 Oscars on ABC the next big event on the docket after NBC's

coverage of the Vancouver Winter Olympics, many expect the upward trend for

events to continue.

Industry experts suggest that the uptick is due to a perfect storm of factors.

For award shows, reasons may include more entertaining productions, and a

migration from the obscure nominees of recent years to broader-appeal

entertainers and content.

Sporting events may have gotten a boost because of the critical mass of HD TV,

and even some Mother Nature-induced luck. A deluge of snow on the East Coast

kept many viewers in front of their televisions for CBS's airing of Super Bowl

XLIV and the post-game premiere of Undercover Boss.

"I'm not going to tell you that when we saw the storm coming we didn't

smile to ourselves," says a CBS executive.

Snow aside, the proliferation of HD has kept more viewers at home for sports

programming, say analysts, with spikes for this season's NFL playoff games and

the BCS championship contest. The Super Bowl

is always a blockbuster, but this year's game, which saw the New Orleans Saints

prevail in their first Super Bowl appearance, was watched by more than 106

million viewers. It stands as the most-watched program in television history,

toppling a 27-year-old record held by the series finale of M*A*S*H.

And Disney-ABC executives are banking that the Academy Awards will also find

ratings gold. Like last season's Emmys, which opened up top categories to more

nominees to include more mainstream fare, the Oscars has expanded the Best

Picture category from five to 10 nominees.

"I think it's good for the business," said Disney President/CEO Bob

Iger during a CNBC interview last week.

"More people have seen the pictures that are nominated. And that can't be

bad from a ratings perspective."

Indeed, James Cameron's Avatar, which surpassed $2 billion in ticket

sales to become the top-grossing movie of all time, is a contender for Best

Picture and Best Director. Cameron may not be known for elegant acceptance

speeches, but he nevertheless draws a crowd. The last time he took the Oscar

stage-for Titanic in 1998-the telecast hit a high mark with more than

55 million viewers.

"I don't think it's realistic to expect [the Oscars] to do what they did

when Titanic won a dozen years ago," says Brad Adgate, senior VP

of research at Horizon Media. "But there's no reason not to believe that

it will do a stronger number than recent years."

Oscar-cast producers should take a page from the Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globes

telecasts and keep the scripted and often painfully corny presenter

back-and-forth to a minimum and focus instead on the stars, Adgate adds.

"The last few years, these shows have been in a tailspin," he says.

"[But] they've gotten better. They're very streamlined. They cut down on

the banter. They cut down on the speeches. They're much more

entertaining."

Wired consumers hungry for content with immediacy may also help drive tune-in.

But in the end, it probably all comes down to who's onstage. Last month's

Grammys featured a 3D tribute to Michael Jackson, with awards going to

mainstream artists including Taylor Swift and BeyoncÃƒÂ©. Ratings were up more

than 35% year-to-year.

"There was a point when these shows were red-hot," says one network

executive. "The last big Academy Awards show was when Titanic was

hot. And then we started to get obscure with more and more of the nominees and

awards for movies that virtually no one saw. For years, the Grammys were

dominated by hip-hop. Now we're at the point where pop is coming back.

Performers like Taylor Swift bring in new audiences to these shows.

"It's not the show. It's the talent."