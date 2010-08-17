'The Big C' Draws Big Audience

The Aug. 16 premiere of The Big C was a big hit for Showtime.

The

series, which stars Laura Linney as a do-gooder, suburban Minnesota

housewife whose world is turned upside down when she learns that she has

terminal cancer, averaged 1.1 million viewers during its 10:30

premiere last night, the largest audience for an original series debut

for the premium service since sci-fi series Odyssey 5 premiered with 1.1 million viewers in 2002, according to the network.

The performance is especially noteworthy considering the pilot

episode was available online two weeks prior to its Showtime premiere

and drew more than 1.6 million web views.



The Big C, which also stars Oliver Platt, delivered an

additional 429,000 viewers during an 11:30 repeat episode, bringing its

nightly total to 1.5 million viewers.

