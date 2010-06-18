Big Bucks for 'Oprah' Sendoff

Oprah Winfrey's last season in syndication will be an

expensive one for sponsors.

According to ad buyers, CBS Television Distribution (CTD)

has been seeking big price hikes in the upfront market for commercials in The Oprah Winfrey Show, and is looking

for "crazy numbers" for spots in her final episode in September 2011--several

times the $100,000 per 30 seconds some advertisers already pay.

Numbers ranging from $500,000 up to $1 million are being

bandied about on the advertising grapevine for spots on the final broadcast.

One buyer said that after feeling out the market, CTD

might have decided not to sell some of the commercials for the final week of Oprah during the upfront, and instead to

wait and watch demand and pricing grow as the daytime queen takes her victory

lap.

CTD says spots are moving quickly.

"Oprah's a legend of the likes we'll probably never see

again on television, so there's a real excitement and frenzy around The Oprah Winfrey Show's final season,"

said a CTD spokesperson. "Advertisers realize that this is their last chance to

be part of history, so ad time for the final season, final week and final

episode are selling at a rapid pace and for record dollars. Everyone wants

to jump on board for what will be a momentous TV milestone."

CTD is justifying higher prices for Oprah by estimating that ratings will be up considerably from last

year for the farewell tour. It is also pushing for rate increases that are

bigger than the 9% other top syndicated properties have been commanding in the

upfront.

Prices for commercials are based on the size of the

audience times a cost per thousand viewers (CPM) that varies from show to show

and from broadcast to cable to syndication.

It's not unusual for networks to seek premium prices by

turning the last episode of long-running, beloved shows into an event.

ABC reportedly sought between $850,000 and $950,000 for a

spot in the finale of Lost, a 400%

increase from its normal price. When Everybody Loves Raymond went off the air

in 2005, CBS sold spots for about $1.3 million. NBC put huge ticket prices on

commercials when two of its biggest hits signed off, getting $1.5 million to $2.3

million for spots in the last episode of

Friends in 2004 and $1.4

million to $1.8 million for the 1998 Seinfeld

finale.

One senior buyer

didn't think that the price for the Oprah

finale should approach how much Lost

cost, mostly because spots on Lost

started out twice as expensive as Oprah's.

The buyer added that Oprah's ratings

were down 6% last year and that despite CBS's projections, it's not clear that

the final season will lure enough viewers to reverse the trend.

But Don Seaman, VP

and director of communication analysis at media buyer MPG, notes that "specials

in general are up. They will make this into a special event because it's Oprah.

And there are a limited amount of big deals in TV."

Seaman noted that

in her final week, Oprah's likely to have special guests that will attract

crowds, just as Johnny Carson did when he left The Tonight Show. More recently, Conan O'Brien's ratings jumped in

his last week as the host of Tonight.

"That last week [of

Oprah], I'm sure it's going to be big,"

he said.

Advertisers also

flock to the Oprah brand. Her endorsement is coveted and products shown on her

show-or given away to the audience, like the Pontiac G6 sedans in 2004-become

big sellers.

"That's Oprah's

seal of approval. I don't see a down side to that," Mr. Seaman said.