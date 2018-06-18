'Big Brother' Starts Season 20 on CBS June 27

Summer reality staple Big Brother kicks off season 20 with a two-night premiere on CBS June 27 and June 28. Sixteen contestants will vie for the title. Julie Chen hosts.

The first live eviction show July 5 falls on the series premiere date, 18 years before.

CBS All Access gives subscribers the chance to meet the houseguests early, sharing a live stream of their interviews starting June 18.

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move. Each week, one of the 16 is voted out of the house. The last remaining houseguest gets $500,000.

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.