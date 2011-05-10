'Big Brother' to Return July 7; 'Same Name' Bows July 24

Big Brother will

return on Thursday, July 7 and the new reality series Same Name will premiere Sunday, July 24, CBS announced Tuesday.

air three times a week on Wednesdays, a live eviction show on Thursdays, and

Sundays.

Same Name, about

celebrities trading places with strangers who share their name, will air Sundays

9 p.m. following Big Brother,

creating a new, two-hour reality block for the network.

CBS also named airdates and hosts for three summer specials.

The 65th Annual Tony Awards,

hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, will air Sunday, June 12; The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, hosted by Wayne

Brady, will air Sunday, June 19; and the July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be hosted by Michael

Chiklis.