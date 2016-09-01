‘Big Brother: Over the Top’ Debuts on CBS All Access Sept. 28

CBS’ subscription video offshoot of Big Brother has a name and a launch date. Big Brother: Over the Top debuts Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET. As with the summer unscripted staple, Julie Chen is the host.

Big Brother: Over the Top features a new cast of housemates for a 10-week season that CBS says “reimagines” the format for a multiplatform audience. “Fans will have more opportunities to engage with the Houseguests,” says CBS, “while also having access to all the Big Brother interactive features they love–24/7 live feeds, chat and impact votes, plus a weekly one-hour episode with live evictions and more.”

CBS is aiming to beef up the original content on its $5.99 monthly All Access product, which will include a Good Wife spinoff and the Star Trek: Discovery series. Consumers can watch commercial-free for $9.99. The shows are not subject to the same decency restrictions as broadcast TV.

“We are very excited to embark on this new adventure for Big Brother,” said executive producer Allison Grodner. “With the unique streaming format, not only will viewers get to see everything play out live, including ceremonies and competitions, but the audience will also participate in the show like never before. Each week will offer unprecedented interactive opportunities that will have an immediate impact on the game.”

Big Brother will continue to air in the summer. Both are produced by Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.