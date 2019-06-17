‘Big Brother’ on CBS Starting June 25

Season 21 of Big Brother begins on CBS June 25. Sixteen new house guests compete for the grand prize of $500,000. They include a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a Broadway performer and a petroleum engineer.

CBS will air three episodes a week. Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

CBS All Access subscribers can meet the house guests via a live stream beginning the morning of June 17.

The unscripted show follows a group of people living in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move. Each week, someone is voted out.

Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan produce Big Brother for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

John de Mol created the show.