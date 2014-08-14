Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ 'Extant' Hold Steady

CBS’ Big Brother drew a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, even with last Wednesday’s episode and finishing as the evening’s top-rated show. Extant was also even with last week at 1.0.

CBS and Spanish-language Univision both averaged a 1.3 rating and 5 share to tie as the night’s top broadcasters. NBC averaged a 1.3 / 4.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent was down 10% from last week, dipping to a new series low for non-special episodes. Taxi Brooklyn was even with last week at 0.9.

ABC averaged a 1.0 / 4. Motive was even with last week at 0.7, losing 46% of its lead-in from a rerun of Modern Family.

Fox averaged a 1.0 / 3 with two hours of So You Think You Can Dance, down one tenth from last week.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was even with last week at 0.5.