‘Big Brother’ Cast Revealed for Season 26

CBS has announced the 16 new Houseguests for season 26 of Big Brother. The season begins Wednesday, July 17.

The cast includes a former undercover cop, a “celebrity chef” and a crochet business owner, CBS said.

They are Angela Murray, a real estate agent in Utah; Brooklyn Rivera, a business administrator in Dallas; Cam Sullivan-Brown, a physical therapist in Bowie, Maryland; Cedric Hodges, a former marine in Boise; Chelsie Baham, a non-profit director in Rancho Cucamonga, California; Joseph Rodriguez, a video store clerk in Tampa; Kenney Kelley, a former undercover cop in Boston; Kimo Apaka, a mattress sales rep in Hilo, Hawaii; Leah Peters, a VIP cocktail server in Miami; Lisa Weintraub, who CBS calls a celebrity chef in Los Angeles; Makensy Manbeck, a construction project manager in Houston; Matt Hardeman, a tech sales rep in Roswell, Georgia; Quinn Martin, a nurse recruiter in Omaha; Rubina Bernabe, a bartender in Los Angeles; T’kor Clottey, a crochet business owner in Atlanta; and Tucker Des Laurier, a marketing and sales executive in Brooklyn, New York.

For the first time ever, houseguests will have the power to vote in a 17th houseguest during the two-night premiere event.

Artificial intelligence is the theme of the new season, CBS announced earlier.

Big Brother follows a group of people living in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone is voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It also streams on Paramount Plus.

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas