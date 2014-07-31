'Big Brother,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ Lead Wednesday Night

CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent each drew a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, tying as the evening’s top shows. Big Brother was down one tenth from last week’s episode, and America’s Got Talent was down 8%. CBS and NBC also tied as the night’s top broadcasters, each averaging a 1.5 rating and 5 share.

CBS’ Extant, airing at 10 p.m. for the first time, was even with last week’s episode at 1.1. NBC’s Taxi Brooklyn was up one tenth at 1.1.

Fox averaged a 1.1 / 4 with a two-hour So You Think You Can Dance.

ABC averaged a 0.9 / 3. Motive was up one tenth from last week at 0.7 / 2.

The CW averaged a 0.3 / 1. The premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us drew a 0.5.