'Big Brother After Dark' Moving to TVGN

TVGN announced Wednesday that it will be the new home of Big Brother After Dark.

The live late-night companion series to CBS' Big Brother had previously aired for the past seven seasons on corporate sibling Showtime. It will begin airing on TVGN June 26, in conjunction with the reality series' premiere on CBS. The late-night series shows a live, curated feed from the Big Brother house from midnight-2 a.m. ET.

"Big Brother is one of television's longest-running reality series with a loyal audience, and we are excited to bring Big Brother: After Dark to TVGN where fans can watch all summer long," said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment and media, TVGN. "When the sun goes down and the cameras are still rolling, some of the best reality TV moments come to life, and we expect this season of Big Brother: After Dark to deliver more jaw-dropping action available only on TVGN."

In March, CBS Corp. purchased purchased a 50% stake in TV Guide, the parent company of TV Guide Network.