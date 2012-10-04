Big Bird is Most TiVoed Debate Moment

TiVo has released data on viewers' recording and rewatching

moments during the first 2012 presidential debates that shows Mitt Romney's

comments-particularly those involving the need to cut government spending-were

particularly interesting to viewers.

TiVo measures "top moments" during the debate based on how

often viewers recorded, rewound and rewatched certain moments.

By that measure, the top moment across all networks was

Romney's comments about pulling funding for PBS and Big Bird. This ranked as

the No. 1 moment on NBC, Fox News and CNN and No. 3 on MSNBC.

Other Romney comments about cutting government spending also

ranked high. According to the TiVo data, the top moment on CBS involved

Romney's Medicare comment that he wanted to "...keep benefits high for those with

low income, but for people with high income, we'll have to lower some of those

benefits."

CNN's top moment was the funding cut for PBS.

ABC's second highest moment concerned comments on the

deficit, when Romney noted "I'll take programs that are good programs but

can be run more efficiently at the state level and send them to the states..."

Likewise, the fourth-highest top moment on NBC came when he

noted "Spain spends 42% of the total economy on government. I don't want

to go down the path of Spain."

The most TiVoed moments also reflected the demographics of

the various network.

In releasing the data, TiVo noted that "Fox News's primetime

audience skews heavily Republican, indexing 137 among Republican households

overall." That audience might explain why Fox News's fourth highest moment

involved Romney's criticism of the Obama administration energy initiatives,

TiVo believed.

The company also noted that its top moments are also

generally correlated with the swings in the emotional responses that CNN showed

across the bottom of the screen during the debate. Those emotional reactions

were from a panel of Colorado undecided voters.