'Big Bang Theory' Sold to Fox, TBS for Fall 2011

Warner Bros. has sold The Big Bang

Theory to the Fox Television Stations and TBS for a simultaneous

fall 2011 debut, Warner Bros. confirmed on Saturday (May 15).

Fox

will give the show double-runs in access and late fringe in ten

markets, including top-three markets New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Other Fox markets

include Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston,

Phoenix, Minneapolis, Orlando and Baltimore. Fox also will have the

rights to four weekend run.

"When the top sitcom on television becomes

available, you have to take it seriously from both a qualitative and

competitive standpoint, which we did," said Frank

Cicha, senior vice president of programming for Fox Television

Stations, in a statement. "We are confident that

The Big Bang Theory will strengthen our already powerful

comedy blocks on the Fox-owned stations."

TBS acquired exclusive cable rights to strip the

show on weeknights.

"The Big Bang Theory is simply

one of the best comedies to come out in a very long time," said Michael

Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for

TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in a

statement. "With endearing

characters and writing that is as consistent as it is funny,

The Big Bang Theory is already a tremendous hit among

young adult viewers, making it an ideal fit for TBS's lineup."

Big Bang's sale had been closely watched for

more than a year. The show's sale and the revenue it reaps is expected

to set the market place for off-net sitcoms

in both broadcast and cable for at least the next three years -- until

Twentieth's Modern Family comes to market for 2014.

"The demand for this show has been building

steadily for more than a year," said Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros.

Domestic Television Distribution. "We couldn't

be more gratified by the reception that Big Bang has

received in the marketplace, and we have found the perfect launch

partners in Fox and TBS, both of whom instantly realized the enormous

potential value to be realized from this forward-thinking

partnership."

Estimates on Warner Bros. total take

for the show weren't yet available, but sources say Fox likely paid

$100,000 per week for the show in New York. That's

similar to what Tribune plays for Two and a Half Men,

although less than half of what Fox paid for

Seinfeld in that market. According to reports, TBS paid

an estimated $1.5 million per episode for the top-rated sitcom, which is

a cable syndication record. FX paid $800,000 per episode for Two and a Half Men,

which it will start airing this fall.

Tribune -- the other likely broadcast home for

the show because it airs

Two and Half Men, CBS' other top-rated Monday night

sitcom - underbid Fox and also asked for a window for its cable network,

WGN America. TBS declined to share the show, however, and at $1.5

million per episode more than paid for the privilege.

The

Big Bang Theory was created by Two and a Half Men's Chuck

Lorre, who also

has a new show, Mike & Molly, headed to CBS this fall. Gilmore

Girls' Bill Prady also is a creator. Big Bang Theory

stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco.