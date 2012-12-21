Big Apple Offers Free TV Bite of New Year's Eve
As New York prepares to drop the ball on another year, the
Times Square Alliance and the appropriately named Countdown Entertainment are
renewing their holiday tradition of offering free HD satellite feeds of the
Times Square festivities on New Year's Eve.
New this year is a host for the feed, Allison Hagendorf,
host of the CW music competition series, The
Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep.
In addition to the New Year's feed, a B-roll feed is
available on Dec. 28 featuring behind-the-scenes footage of preparations
including "the arrival and installation of the 2013 sign at the top of One
Times Square [and] the assembly and testing of the Waterford Crystal New Year's
Eve Ball." For feed information, go here.
The TV feeds are free and nonexclusive, but are meant only
for use in creating TV programming related to the event.
There will also be a webcast of the event featuring
Hagendorf and correspondents to be named later. A video player for the stream
is available for embedding
here.
The alliance is a nonprofit organization promoting
businesses and various events in Times Square.
