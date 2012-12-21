Big Apple Offers Free TV Bite of New Year's Eve

As New York prepares to drop the ball on another year, the

Times Square Alliance and the appropriately named Countdown Entertainment are

renewing their holiday tradition of offering free HD satellite feeds of the

Times Square festivities on New Year's Eve.

New this year is a host for the feed, Allison Hagendorf,

host of the CW music competition series, The

Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep.

In addition to the New Year's feed, a B-roll feed is

available on Dec. 28 featuring behind-the-scenes footage of preparations

including "the arrival and installation of the 2013 sign at the top of One

Times Square [and] the assembly and testing of the Waterford Crystal New Year's

Eve Ball." For feed information, go here.

The TV feeds are free and nonexclusive, but are meant only

for use in creating TV programming related to the event.

There will also be a webcast of the event featuring

Hagendorf and correspondents to be named later. A video player for the stream

is available for embedding

here.

The alliance is a nonprofit organization promoting

businesses and various events in Times Square.