Bienstock Named CEO, Talpa Media USA

Jay Bienstock has been tapped as the new CEO of Talpa Media USA, producer of NBC's The Voice and Fox's upcoming Utopia, the company announced Thursday.

Bienstock most recently served as managing director of A. Smith & Co.

“We have been looking for a talented creative executive but also one with the business acumen of Jay to join Talpa and lead our U.S. division,” said John de Mol, owner of Talpa Media Group. “We are excited to have Jay on board and look forward to the success we believe Jay will bring us within the Hollywood community.”

Bienstock previously worked as a producer on series such as Survivor, The Apprentice and Behind the Music.