Biden, Booker, Harris, Sanders in Lineup for ABC News’ Dem Debate Sept. 12

ABC News is hosting the next Democratic debate Thursday, Sept. 12. Univision is a partner on the event, which happens at Texas Southern University in Houston. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos will moderate.

Ten candidates will participate: Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Beginning Sept. 10, Muir will anchor World News Tonight from Houston. Stephanopoulos will anchor Good Morning America from Houston beginning Sept. 11, and Byron Pitts will anchor Nightline from the city after the debate Sept. 12.

The debate will air live nationally on ABC and Univision and locally on KTRK Houston.