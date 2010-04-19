Biden to Appear on ‘The View' April 22
Vice President Joe Biden will be the featured guest on
ABC's The View, Thursday, April 22. It will be Biden's second appearance on the
daytime talker. His first appearance was in 2007 when he was a Senator
promoting his memoir "Promises To Keep: On Life and Politics."
The notoriously loquacious Biden will be part of the
show's "Red, White &
View" political feature.
