Beyond Walgreens: The Marketers That Backed NBC's 'Red Nose Day Special'

For the second year in the row, NBC teamed up with Walgreens to present The Red Nose Day Special, a charity event designed to help raise awareness and money for kids in need around the world. In addition to being the special’s lead sponsor, Walgreens serves as the exclusive retailer of the actual red noses—clown-inspired red foam balls that consumers can buy and wear on Red Nose Day to support the cause.

The NBC special on Thursday night had plenty of support beyond Walgreens, though. According to iSpot.tv, 15 other major brands/marketers advertised during the special: Booking.com, Ashley Furniture Homestore, FIAT, Macy's, Nasacort, The Laughing Cow, Warner Bros., Aveeno, Breyers, Claritin, Coppertone, Dove, PetSmart, Seresto and Fandango.

NBC also teamed up with Watchwith to bring an immersive interactive component to The Red Nose Day Special. During the broadcast, a live companion experience (archived here) was served up at NBC.com to bring added layers of trivia and other content from the stars on the star-studded special, as well as further information about Red Nose Day beneficiary organizations, including Covenant House, the Children's Health Fund and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

