Beyoncé to Perform at Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show

The NFL and CBS, its broadcast partner for Super Bowl XLVII, announced Tuesday that recording artist Beyoncé will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show.

Super Bowl XLVII is set for Feb. 3, 2013 from the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Last year's halftime show had Madonna as its featured performer, with over 112.5 million viewers tuning in. Other previous performers in recent years include: The Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.

This won't be the first time for Beyoncé on the Super Bowl stage; she performed the National Anthem before Super Bowl XXXVIII in Feb. 2004.

The Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show is an NFL Network production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton. It will be broadcast worldwide.