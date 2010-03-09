Bewkes: Retrans Is Good for Time Warner

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes outlined March 9 the reasons why he supports broadcast networks getting paid by distributors for their content and why he believes his company isn't under threat from new technologies.

"On balance, it's a good thing," Bewkes said Tuesday at the

annual Credit Suisse Global Media & Communications Convergence Conference

in Palm Beach, Fla. "The networks are going to try very hard to get some kind

of a material retransmission payment and they'll succeed to a certain extent."

He added: "We are a very interested party with strong

relationships selling series to broadcast networks.... We have a very big

business, we sell to all four networks, and their ability to continue that

profitable business is good for Warner Bros. and good on the Turner side since

a significant staple of those properties is the acquired series that we

produce. Having this ecosystem will help TNT and TBS."

Bewkes said that over the past six months there has been a

huge swing towards the subscription model that is the basis of Time Warner's

biggest business, whether through Turner Broadcasting or HBO.

"The fight to move subscription models online has gained

momentum in the last six months, whether at The

New York Times with pay walls or the Wall

Street Journal, or whether it is some of the broadcast networks seeking

retransmission fees. There is a movement towards a dual-revenue stream, with

premium advertising and subscription models going across all kinds of TV

networks and print products."

Bewkes also used the investor forum to clearly articulate

Time Warner's position when it comes to talk of technological forces sweeping

away old business models. He told

investors that much of the fear surrounding old media was exaggerated by the

press and said it was highly unlikely big media companies would be forced into

the positions that music and newspapers have found themselves in because they

had the power to refuse to accept less advantageous business models.

"No one has the leverage to force the branded media

companies into a model that isn't attractive to them," Bewkes said. "What we

have not done is put content online for free.... We did not go into Hulu. We did

not put WBTV online for free or full versions of our magazines. We didn't think

this was the way to go."

Explaining away the threat of piracy, Bewkes added that

enhancing all the TV options helped form a loyal bond with the consumer, and

that the rights of intellectual property owners were also being recognized to a

greater extent by political and legal entities.

"Watching linear TV through multiplex and on-demand, or in

hi-def and 3D--we've got a fantastic blooming of innovation that makes the

alternative of forced loss of business through piracy unlikely."