Bewkes: HBO OTT Will Expand Premium Reach

Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said Home Box Office’s plans to offer an over-the-top service directly to customers next year will not only pen up the premium channel to the 10 million broadband-only homes in the country but also should attract a large chunk of the 70 million basic cable customers that don’t subscribe to the channel.

HBO unveiled plans for the OTT service in October, which will initially be marketed in conjunction with the channel’s distribution partners to the 10 million broadband-only homes in the country, generally younger customers that subscribe to SVOD services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

Bewkes, speaking at the UBS Global Media & Communications conference in New York Tuesday, said the bigger opportunity for the service is in the 70 million cable, telco and satellite basic service homes that don’t pay for HBO.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.