Bewkes: Apple Will ‘Elevate’ HBO Now

A day after its HBO announced its plans to sell its long-awaited direct-to-consumer offering dubbed HBO Now, Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said partnering with Apple TV on the product will help “elevate” it in the eyes of consumers.

HBO first announced its plans for an over-the-top version of the product in October. At an Apple news event in Cupertino, Calif., Monday, HBO chairman Richard Plepler said the OTT product — HBO Now — would be first available exclusively for three months to customers of Apple TV. Apple said it has sold about 25 million Apple TV devices to date, but that could grow as the company said it will reduce the price of the device from $99 to $69.

At the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Fla., Bewkes said Apple was selected for its marketing prowess and its standing among young consumers.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.