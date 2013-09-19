'For Better Or Worse' Premieres to 1.5 Million Viewers onOWN
The season three premiere of Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse on OWN drew 1.5
million viewers on Wednesday at 9 p.m., and grew to 1.6 million viewers in its
second episode at 9:30 p.m., according to Nielsen.
The premiere episode was up 16% in women 25-54 to a 1.23
rating compared to its second season average, when the comedy aired on TBS. The
9:30 p.m. episode grew 22% in the demo to a 1.29 rating versus last season's
average.
Overall, For Better or
Worse helped OWN to its most-watched Wednesday night in network history,
ranking it third among basic cable networks in the women 25-54 demo.
OWN is also home to the original Tyler Perry series Love Thy Neighbor and The Haves and the Have Nots.
