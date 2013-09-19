'For Better Or Worse' Premieres to 1.5 Million Viewers onOWN

The season three premiere of Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse on OWN drew 1.5

million viewers on Wednesday at 9 p.m., and grew to 1.6 million viewers in its

second episode at 9:30 p.m., according to Nielsen.

The premiere episode was up 16% in women 25-54 to a 1.23

rating compared to its second season average, when the comedy aired on TBS. The

9:30 p.m. episode grew 22% in the demo to a 1.29 rating versus last season's

average.

Overall, For Better or

Worse helped OWN to its most-watched Wednesday night in network history,

ranking it third among basic cable networks in the women 25-54 demo.

OWN is also home to the original Tyler Perry series Love Thy Neighbor and The Haves and the Have Nots.