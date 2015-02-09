‘Better Call Saul’ Sets Cable Demo Mark in Premiere

AMC’s Better Call Saul premiered to 6.9 million total viewers Sunday night, and set a record for a cable series debut with 4.4 million adults 18-49, drawing a 3.4 rating. The Breaking Bad prequel benefitted from having cable’s highest rated series and TV's best in the demo as a lead in, as the midseason return of The Walking Dead returned to 15.6 million total viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, The Walking Dead drew an 8.0 rating.

After-show Talking Dead also returned, following Better Call Saul, with a 1.5 demo rating and 2.8 million viewers.

Better Call Saul will settle into its regular timeslot when its second episode is broadcast Monday night.