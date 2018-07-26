‘Better Call Saul’ Back on AMC Aug. 6

AMC drama Better Call Saul returns Monday, Aug. 6. It is season four of the series, a spinoff of Breaking Bad.

Bob Odenkirk plays sketchy lawyer Jimmy McGill. Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks are also in the cast.

Better Call Saul debuted in February 2015. It was nominated for the outstanding drama Emmy in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Creator Vince Gilligan spoke about the show, and the new season, at the AMC Summit in New York last month. “Season four is just so good,” he said. “Everyone on this panel did such great work. I can’t believe the level of quality on this show. It gets darker, it gets richer. It’s still got has funny in it.”

Gilligan said “the overlap” between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul “is getting bigger and bigger.”