BET's 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Draws 4.1 Million Viewers in Debut

BET's Tuesday night premiere of original comedy series Real Husbands of Hollywood delivered more than four million viewers, according to network officials.

The series' 4.1 million viewers is the most for a cable sitcom premiere this year among total viewers, while the show's 2.1 million 18-49 year old viewers constitutes the most viewers of any new original cable series in 2013 within the demo. Combined with an 11 p.m. encore, the Kevin Hart-starrer Real Husbands of Hollywood attracted 6.5 million viewers, said BET.

Second Generation Wayans drew 3.4 million viewers in its debut following Husbands, making it the second-biggest original sitcom series debut on cable in 2013 behind Husbands, said network officials.