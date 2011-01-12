BET's 'The Game' Tackles 7.7 Million Viewers

BET scored a major ratings victory last night with the premiere of scripted series The Game, which drew 7.7 million viewers -- the network's biggest audience for a scripted series debut.

The African-American targeted network produced the fourth season of The Game

- which follows the lives and relationships of players on a fictional

pro-football team - after the CW cancelled the show after three seasons.

BET last night also drew 4.4 million viewers for the debut of a second scripted show, Let's Stay Together.

The series, which takes a look at the relationship challenges of five

young, aspirational African-Americans, was produced by actress/singer

Queen Latifah's production company, Flavor Unit Entertainment.



