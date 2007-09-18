BET's Egypt Joins Maury
New York radio personality Egypt, an entertainment reporter for BET's The Black Carpet, is joining Maury as a special correspondent.
She will report on pop culture both in-studio and in the field.
Maury, which launches its 10th season this week, is syndicated by NBC Universal.
Egypt is no stranger to NBC U: She was co-host of its syndicated Home Delivery daytime show in 2004.
Maury premiered Monday in more than 95% of the country. Egypt makes her debut later this month.
