'Bethenny' Pops in Premiere
Warner Bros.' Bethenny -- starring Bravo reality star and Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel -- got off to a strong start as it kicked off its six-week test on Fox stations in six markets on Monday (June 11).
The racy new talker averaged a 1.5 rating/5 share in the overnight metered markets, up 15% from its lead-in (1.3/4) and 88% from its year-ago time period average (0.8/3).
Bethenny performed best in New York, Frankel's home market, where it scored a 1.9/7 on WNYW New York at 11 a.m., finishing third in its time period behind ABC's The View at a 4.3/15 and CBS' The Price Is Right at a 2.5/9. However, Bethenny improved the 11 a.m. time period by 138% over what reruns of Sony's Dr. Oz did in the time period last year at this time.
On KDFW Dallas at 1 p.m., Bethenny won the time period with a 1.8/5, beating NBCU's Maury at a 1.7/5, Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis at a 1.4/4, and CBS' The Talk and ABC's The Revolution, each of which rated a 1.3/4.
Bethenny was most challenged in Phoenix, where it averaged a 0.9/3 at 11 a.m. on KSAZ, down 10% from what Sony's Nate Berkus averaged in the time period last summer.
Among the demographics, the show did best among women 25-54, averaging a 1.5/10, which was triple the year-ago time period average, which was a 0.5/3.
Bethenny is being produced on the Warner Bros.' lot on the set of Ellen with Ellen's executive producing team -- Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner -- producing. Ellen DeGeneres and Frankel are also both executive producers on the show, and DeGeneres is expected to appear on Bethenny this week.
