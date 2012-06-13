'Bethenny' Declines in Day Two

Warner Bros.' Bethenny dropped off in its second day, which featured a guest appearance by star, mentor and executive producer Ellen DeGeneres.

The show, starring Real Housewife and Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel, was down 27% from Monday, declining to a 1.1 rating/4 share six-market household average, according to Nielsen's overnight metered market ratings.

Across the two days, Bethenny is averaging a 1.3/4, up 8% from its lead-in and up 63% from its year-ago time period average, during which time Fox stations were running repeats of such shows as Sony's Dr. Oz and Nate Berkus.

Bethenny is running for six weeks on Fox-owned stations in six markets: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Phoenix and Minneapolis. It's shot on the Warner Bros.' lot on Ellen's stage, and executive produced by Ellen's team of producers: Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner. DeGeneres and Frankel also are executive producers.