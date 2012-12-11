Beth Hoppe to Head Programming at PBS

PBS is shaking up its programming department, promoting Beth

Hoppe to chief programming executive and general manager, general audience

programming.

She will report to PBS COO Michael Jones. Former programming

head John Wilson, who has been with PBS since 1994, becomes senior VP, pledge

strategy and special projects.

"As we continue to execute on our strategic plan to

revitalize our content, strengthen stations, and encourage innovation, we are

evolving our structure to better enable us to execute against our priorities

and capitalize on opportunities," said Jones in a statement.

Hoppe joined PBS in 2011 from Discovery Studios and prior to

that she was president and CEO of Optomen Productions (USA). At PBS she has

shepherded documentaries on Steve Jobs, the Titanic and the Cuban Missile

Crisis. In her new role she will be responsible for creating PBS' primetime

content strategy and building on hit series like Sherlock and Downton

Abbey.