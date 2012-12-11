Beth Hoppe to Head Programming at PBS
PBS is shaking up its programming department, promoting Beth
Hoppe to chief programming executive and general manager, general audience
programming.
She will report to PBS COO Michael Jones. Former programming
head John Wilson, who has been with PBS since 1994, becomes senior VP, pledge
strategy and special projects.
"As we continue to execute on our strategic plan to
revitalize our content, strengthen stations, and encourage innovation, we are
evolving our structure to better enable us to execute against our priorities
and capitalize on opportunities," said Jones in a statement.
Hoppe joined PBS in 2011 from Discovery Studios and prior to
that she was president and CEO of Optomen Productions (USA). At PBS she has
shepherded documentaries on Steve Jobs, the Titanic and the Cuban Missile
Crisis. In her new role she will be responsible for creating PBS' primetime
content strategy and building on hit series like Sherlock and Downton
Abbey.
