Beta Study: ESPN Scores Highest Marks With Ad Executives

Half the advertising executives responding to a new Beta Research study said they planned to increase spending on ESPN.

The cable sports giant was the highest scoring channel in the survey, followed by TNT, HGTV, History and TBS.

The top scoring broadcast network was ABC, with 41% of those polls saying they planned to increase their spending with the Disney-owned channel. CBS was getting a spending boost from 39% of those surveyed, with NBC next at 36% and Fox last at 27%.

ESPN and HGTV parent Scripps Networks also scored high with ad executives—a combination of executives at media agencies and their clients—in providing creative and innovative multiplatform opportunities.

ESPN also scored highest when ad execs were asked which networks provide a desirable programming environment for their commercials. ESPN got a 4 or a 5 on a five point scale from 78% of those responding. Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV and History all got high marks from about three-quarters of those responding.

CBS was the top scoring broadcast network, getting top grades from 69% of those polled.

Beta Research conducted telephone interviews with 225 advertising media professionals between July and October 2013. The study measured 43 basic cable network and the four major broadcast networks.