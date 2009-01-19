BET, TV One Gear Up for Historic Inauguration

With Barack Obama about to be sworn in as the first African-American president of the United States, African-American targeted networks BET and TV One are gearing up for a slate of day-long programming to celebrate the historic moment.

Both networks have special coverage of the inaugural celebrations in store, along with documentaries celebrating Obama and his family.

BET's coverage, which began over the weekend, includes on-air and online coverage of the inauguration. In addition to live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony and the parade heading to the White House, BET.com has invited users to discuss their journey to Washington D.C. with online supported pictures, video, and short stories uploaded by viewers highlighting their journey towards Capitol Hill.

The network will also air Yes We Will: BET's Inauguration Celebration, a one hour special commemorating the massive voter turn out and the change initiated by Obama's electoral victory. The show is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 20 at 8pm, and will be hosted by Nick Cannon.

BET is also host their first-ever Inaugural Ball, to be held at the Mandarin Oriental hotel with a special performance by Wyclef Jean. The Ball will be held in partnership with America's Promise Alliance, a non-for profit organization dedicated to the well-being of children and youth founded by General Colin and Alma Powell.

The Ball will be dedicated not only to the celebration of the new presidency but also the support of two institutions which are committed to the education and advancement of today's youth in Washington D.C.

"This is a weekend we'll all remember for the rest of our lives, in honor of a historic achievement many of us never dreamed would happen in our lifetimes," said Debra L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BET Networks.

TV One's inauguration programming begins at 7 am on January 20, including live coverage from 10 am to 6 pm, as well as documentary In Conversation: The Michelle Obama Interview, hosted by TV One Commentator Editor Roland Martin.

Live coverage will begin at 10 am with The Inauguration of Barack Obama: Our History, Our Time, which will also feature all events of the day, from President and Mrs. Bush leaving the White House, to President- elect and Mrs. Obama en route to the capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, finally reaching the White House. TV One's coverage of the swearing-in ceremony will have commentary from an African-American perspectives, as well as reactions and interviews from the people gathered on the National Mall.

TV One's evening coverage will continue with Roland Martin's NAACP Image Award-winning interview, In Conversation: The Senator Barack Obama Interview beginning at 6 pm.

The Presidential Galas will also have live TV One coverage airing at 10 pm until midnight, which will be anchored by Jacque Reid and Democratic Strategist Jamal Simmons, and contributions from Ebony magazine Creative Director Harriette Cole.

TV One's late evening coverage will focus on fashion and style as well as entertainment, politics and food.