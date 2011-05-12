BET Signs 'The Game' Producers To Development Deal

BET has reached a multi-year development agreement with The Game producers Salim and Mara Brock Akil, the network announced Thursday.

The deal with Akil Productions calls for the husband and wife team to continue their current roles as executive producers for BET's hit comedy series, as well as to develop and unspecified number of new shows for BET Networks.

The Game is the most watched series in BET's history, averaging 4.6 million viewers during its freshman run on the network earlier this year.

Along with The Game, Salim Akil directed the current theatrical hit Jumping The Broom. In 2000, Mara Brock Akil created and executive produced the former CW broadcast network hit series, Girlfriends, which currently airs in repeats on BET.

"We're thrilled to build on the very important relationship between our network and the Hollywood creative community, especially with two proven powerhouses in entertainment - Salim and Mara Brock Akil," said Loretha Jones, President of Original Programming at BET Networks in a statement. "Through this partnership we hope to continue to bring our audience high quality content that reflects their lives and our communities."