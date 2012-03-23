BET Schedules Trayvon Martin Special

The case of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teen shot

and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida in late February has

captured the attention of the national news media in the last week, with even

President Obama weighing in on the issue Friday.

In light of the hot story, BET has scheduled a half-hour

special Shoot First: The Tragedy of Trayvon Martin hosted by Emmett Miller,

which will break down key elements of the case through first-had accounts, the

Martin family and neighborhood witnesses.

The special will air Monday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. and

re-air on Centric at 8 p.m. that night.

Other networks have also prominently featured the story,

including MSNBC, whose Rev. Al Sharpton hosted PoliticsNation from a Sanford,

Fla. rally for Martin on Thursday.