BET’s ‘Being Mary Jane’ to End Four-Season Run With Movie

BET said Wednesday it will end its original drama seriesBeing Mary Janewith a two-hour movie that will air in 2018.

The series, which follows the life of TV news anchor Mary Jane Paul played by Gabrielle Union, ended its fourth season last month. TheBeing Mary Janemovie finale will air sometime in 2018.

“Being Mary Janehas been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends and coworkers. From the captivating storytelling, to the richly complex characters, to the powerful issues tackled on the series, we remain immensely proud,” said Connie Orlando, executive VP and head of programming for BET Networks in a statement.



Read more at multichannel.com.