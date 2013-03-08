BET Renews 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' for Second Season
BET has picked up a 12-episode second season of Real Husbands of Hollywood, the network
announced Friday.
Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, J.B.
Smoove and Robin Thicke will all return for the second season of the
semi-scripted comedy that has the men navigating stardom alongside their famous
wives.
Real Husbands
premiered to 4.1 million total viewers on Jan. 15
and 2.1 million adults 18-49, the most for a cable sitcom debut this year.
