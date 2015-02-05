BET Renews ‘Being Mary Jane' For Third Season

BET has renewed its drama series Being Mary Jane for a third season, the network said Thursday.

The series star Gabrielle Union, who plays a TV anchorwoman with a complicated personal life, announced the renewal during her appearance Thursday morning on The Today Show, according to BET.

The show also stars Richard Roundtree, Margaret Avery, Richard Brooks, Lisa Vidal, B.J. Britt, Aaron Spears, Latarsha Rose and Stephen Bishop.

The Feb. 3 second season premiere of Being Mary Jane drew 2.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

This story was originally published on Multichannel.com.