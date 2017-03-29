BET President of Programming Hill Departing

Stephen Hill, president of programming at BET Networks, is stepping down from his role at the Viacom network. Hill has been on board since 1999.

Connie Orlando, senior VP for specials, music programming and news, will be interim head of programming for BET Networks.

In a staff memo, Debra Lee, BET chairman and CEO, referred to Orlando as a “seasoned, talented and well respected industry veteran.”

Additionally, Zola Mashariki, executive VP and head of original programming, too is leaving BET.

Lee singled out Hill’s efforts in a separate memo. “Stephen has been a trusted colleague and friend to many of us. We are fortunate to have enjoyed his service, creativity and laughter for so many years. I can't imagine this ride without his energy, passion and love of BET,” she wrote.

Said Hill, “It has been my honor to serve this brand in that span and I am thrilled to have been able to be a member of the teams that ideated and created so many spectacles, moments, memories and miracles.”