BET Planning Haiti Benefit Concert/Telethon

Viacom's BET Networks is planning a benefit concert and

telethon to support relief efforts in Haiti. The event, SOS Saving

OurSelves - Help for Haiti,

will be filmed live in Miami

and will air on BET, Centric, MTV and VH1 Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

This will be the second telethon produced by Viacom

supporting Haiti

relief. On Jan. 22 Viacom's MTV Network's division produced Hope For Haiti

Now, which was organized by actor George Clooney.

Queen Latifah, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Pharrell are on board

to host the BET special, and will be joined by other acts and celebrities.

"Words fail to describe the sadness we feel for our brothers

and sisters in Haiti,"

said Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks. "There is so much work to do,

so we must keep the focus on Haiti

and we must continue to give. This telethon will give everyone another

opportunity to make a difference through the efforts of these amazing

organizations that are working hard to rebuild Haiti."

YÃ©le Haiti,

CARE, Project Medishare and Children's Safe Drinking Water will receive

donations made during the telethon, which is also being supported by Procter

& Gamble and Pepsi.