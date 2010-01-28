BET Planning Haiti Benefit Concert/Telethon
Viacom's BET Networks is planning a benefit concert and
telethon to support relief efforts in Haiti. The event, SOS Saving
OurSelves - Help for Haiti,
will be filmed live in Miami
and will air on BET, Centric, MTV and VH1 Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.
This will be the second telethon produced by Viacom
supporting Haiti
relief. On Jan. 22 Viacom's MTV Network's division produced Hope For Haiti
Now, which was organized by actor George Clooney.
Queen Latifah, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Pharrell are on board
to host the BET special, and will be joined by other acts and celebrities.
"Words fail to describe the sadness we feel for our brothers
and sisters in Haiti,"
said Debra Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks. "There is so much work to do,
so we must keep the focus on Haiti
and we must continue to give. This telethon will give everyone another
opportunity to make a difference through the efforts of these amazing
organizations that are working hard to rebuild Haiti."
YÃ©le Haiti,
CARE, Project Medishare and Children's Safe Drinking Water will receive
donations made during the telethon, which is also being supported by Procter
& Gamble and Pepsi.
